BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The streets of downtown Buffalo have been completely transformed, all thanks to some talented chalk artists.

Artists from western New York and around the country put their skills to the test this weekend for the sixth annual chalk fest.

This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Time.”

The festival also features a lot of 3D chalk art.

All proceeds from Chalk Fest will go to the Explore & More Children’s Museum, which is expected to open at Canalside next year.