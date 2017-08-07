Buffalo police looking for missing teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Jaquan Edgerson was last seen at a Millicent Ave. address.
He is 5’7″ and 180 lbs.
Anyone who know where he is, or where he has been is asked to call 911.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Jaquan Edgerson was last seen at a Millicent Ave. address.
He is 5’7″ and 180 lbs.
Anyone who know where he is, or where he has been is asked to call 911.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement