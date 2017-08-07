Deputy extinguishes fire possibly ignited by candle

By Published:

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office thinks a candle started a fire that was extinguished by a deputy.

This past Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to a fire at a home on Springville Boston Rd. in the Town of Concord.

When they got there, a babysitter and a 2-year-old child were waiting near the road.

After entering through a basement door, a deputy climbed up some stairs into a kitchen, where about three feet of thick smoke was collecting at the ceiling.

The smoke had been coming from the bathroom, where a small fire was found, the Sheriff’s office says.

It took three bowls of water to extinguish the fire, which was located next to a bath tub.

The Sheriff’s office says a candle may have reignited before spreading to some plastic toys.

There was no estimate of damage done by the fire, which did not spread outside the bathroom.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s