Deputy extinguishes fire possibly ignited by candle

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office thinks a candle started a fire that was extinguished by a deputy.

This past Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to a fire at a home on Springville Boston Rd. in the Town of Concord.

When they got there, a babysitter and a 2-year-old child were waiting near the road.

After entering through a basement door, a deputy climbed up some stairs into a kitchen, where about three feet of thick smoke was collecting at the ceiling.

The smoke had been coming from the bathroom, where a small fire was found, the Sheriff’s office says.

It took three bowls of water to extinguish the fire, which was located next to a bath tub.

The Sheriff’s office says a candle may have reignited before spreading to some plastic toys.

There was no estimate of damage done by the fire, which did not spread outside the bathroom.