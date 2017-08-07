Dirty Heads to perform at Rapids Theatre this November

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Rapids Theatre will host Dirty Heads, along with The Unlikely Candidates and Tyrone’s Jacket in November.

The reggae band will perform on Nov. 12. Tickets for the show cost $24 in advance and $28 on the day of the show.

Tickets can be bought starting Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available at The Rapids Theatre box office as well as Ticketfly.com. They can also be bought by calling (877) 435-9849.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start an hour later.

Anyone is allowed in, but those younger than 16 must come with an adult.

