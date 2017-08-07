Flat Man sculpture coming to the Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A public art display is coming to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

A 30-foot steel structure called Flat Man will be placed on the Greenway Nature Trail. It was created by Larry Griffis Jr. in 1963.

“Exposing our guests to public art at Canalside and the Outer Harbor is important to ECHDC,” Robert Gioia, Chairman of ECHDC, said. “We are pleased with the feedback we have received about Shark Girl and the Silent Poets at Canalside and we believe Flat Man will also be well received at the Outer Harbor.”

The nearly 3,000-pound structure was recently moved to Buffalo’s west side from Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto.

Installation of the sculpture should be finished by the first week of September.

“We are so excited and honored to have Flat Man installed at the Outer Harbor and allow people to view the piece in a new way,” Nila Griffis Lampman, Executive Director of the Ashford Hollow Foundation for the Visual and Performing Arts, said. “I know that Larry Griffis would be pleased that one of his works will be prominently displayed on Buffalo’s revitalized waterfront.”