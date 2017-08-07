Grand Island man charged with BWI after boating without navigational lights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old Grand Island man was charged with boating while intoxicated after his vessel was stopped for operating without navigational lights Sunday night in the east branch of the Niagara River.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit stopped the vessel operated by Thomas Stedman around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies observed signs of intoxication, and Stedman refused to submit to a breath test. He was arrested for BWI, unlawful possession of marijuana, and four navigational law violations.

He was issued tickets and released to a sober third party.