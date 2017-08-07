If you love news investigations and thrive on uncovering news stories, this is the job for you!

News 4 is looking for an Investigative Producer who loves to dig for answers and has the drive to win. Television news reporters or producers with a track record of good research skills and savvy production techniques are welcome to apply.

Requirements:

· The perfect candidate must be aggressive and self-motivated

· Ability to handle both daily and long-term investigations

· Research, develop, write and produce investigative news stories

· Shoot and edit video for broadcast

Experience:

· Minimum education – Bachelor’s degree

· At least 2 years line producing experience at a television station, A MUST

· Prior investigative experience is a plus

Are you a bulldog? Do you want to be part of an Investigative Unit that has both the time and resources to do the job right? Then News 4 is the perfect place for you.

To apply online, include a cover letter, resume’ and recent link of your work at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5892

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

*No calls, please