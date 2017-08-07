Kayakers try to break world record in Buffalo River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 100 local kayakers went to the Outer Harbor to try to make history.

The video above shows an attempt at a Guinness World Record.

On Sunday, kayakers formed a single file line for one mile along the Buffalo River.

They are trying to set the record for the longest parade paddle line in the world.

Buffalo Float Dry Land Coordinator Mike Schuler said “We have six different cameras. We have three drones and three other cameras on the entire event. So, that’s what it’s all about for Guinness tracking it and verifying on video. We had to send everything to Guinness and they’ll make the determination.”

This is the second year for the Buffalo Float.

The event also raises money for Camp Good Days & Special Times.

It can take up to 12 weeks to hear back confirming if the record was broken.