I remember it like it was yesterday… sounds cliché right? Well, it’s true. My dad took me to Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to watch the Today Show because I wanted Katie Couric’s autograph. I was sold. I knew in that moment, at 8 years old, what I wanted to do when I grew up. But it wasn’t because of the bright lights and makeup, it was because I wanted to tell stories. I wanted to be a journalist.

Fast forward a few years, I made the decision that a school 14 hours from my Virginia home was the best choice. Mom and Dad weren’t too happy but Tallahassee is where I got my start in news after I graduated with honors from Florida State University.

I traded in the sunshine and warm weather for my parka and snow boots and headed an hour south of the Canadian border to Grand Forks, North Dakota as an anchor and reporter. I covered too many blizzards to count and suffered through live reports in -60 degree weather. I received both regional and statewide recognition for my reporting.

From North Dakota, I headed east in Central Pennsylvania to report. I was promoted two years later to anchor a five hour morning newscast and helped double the ratings for the morning news.

My journey has now led me here to Buffalo. I’m excited to be a part of the News 4 team as your morning and noon anchor and experience why everyone calls Buffalo the “City of Good Neighbors”. My husband and I live in North Tonawanda with our black lab. Connect with me on Facebook at Melanie Orlins or send me an email to Melanie.Orlins@wivb.com if you have story ideas or a good suggestion on places to explore!

