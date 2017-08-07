New cybersecurity programs

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WIVB) – We often hear about a new security breach across the nation every month, and sometimes weekly. Now you can learn how to prevent and solve them here at home.

Niagara University is rolling out a new cybersecurity master’s degree and online certificate program.

Since security breaches and threats are on the rise, administrators say it’s more important than ever to prepare for threats.

“It’s important to have people who are educated in the field and can provide expertise on how to prevent that from happening, “ Dr. Petter Lovaas, the Chair of the Master’s Program in Information Security & Digital Forensics.

In the program, students will learn a variety of things including, coding, data privacy, and how to keep networks secure to prevent an attack.

“We do both mobile and computer forensics. We also teach students how to hack in an ethical way and use that for protection purposes.”

Niagara University started putting this curriculum together two years ago and has been testing out a pilot program.

Warren Solomon is one of the 4 students who took advantage of it. He said it helped him land the job he has today.

“The master’s program has helped me tremendously within my field. It’s given me a background in multiple certifications,” he said. “It has just given me a broader background to help others and help those I work with.”

If you’re interested in applying for the advanced degree, you just need to have a bachelor’s and interest in information security.

Thirty students have already enrolled in the program, and university officials hope to bring more on and prepare them for the demanding workforce.

“The demand for these positions is pretty high,” Dr. Timothy Ireland, the Provost of Niagara University said. “It’s valuable to the individual, but it’s also going to be incredibly valuable in the marketplace.”

If you want to learn more about these programs, the university is having an open house this week. Click here for more information about it.