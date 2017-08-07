Niagara Falls is seeking event providers to organize ice skating, other outdoor winter activities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls Community Development Department is looking to bring ice skating or another outdoor winter activity to three downtown surface parking lots this winter.

The department is currently seeking activity proposals via Request for Proposal (RFP) for the parking lots at First Street and Rainbow Boulevard, Third Street and Third and Niagara streets.

Preference will be given to any proposal that creates outdoor public ice skating.

“Ice skating in downtown Niagara Falls is a proud part of our community’s holiday tradition- we look forward to creating a partnership that brings ice skating back here, creating family friendly fun for our locals, and a reason for visitors to check us out in the off season,” said Seth Piccirillo, Director of Niagara Falls Community Development.

The RFP is due Sept. 15. The City of Niagara Falls is welcoming qualified seasonal outdoor event providers to manage, operate, and maintain the event space in accordance with contractual agreement.

The RFP is available at www.nf-cd.org/rfp.