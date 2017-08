BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Registration for the annual YMCA Turkey Trot opens 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The long-running race started in 1896 and helps to support YMCA programs and services for kids and families in WNY who would not otherwise be able to afford the full costs.

The event is an 8K footrace which begins on Delaware Avenue and continues into downtown Buffalo.

