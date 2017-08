BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On August 7, Buffalo Slow Roll riders will be in the city’s lower east side.

Bicyclists can meet at the Olivencia Community Center at 5:30 p.m. for a ride through the Larkinville, Emslie and Johnson neighborhoods, as well as Willert Park.

Major streets bicyclists will ride on are Swan, Clinton, Genesee, Broadway, Sycamore and Seneca.

An after party at Olivencia will take place following the 6:30 p.m. ride.