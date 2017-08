GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police are looking for a group of people who they say used counterfeit money in a number of stores.

The fake $50 bills were used in convenience stores last week.

According to police, the group consisted of three males and two females.

Anyone with information on who they are can call detectives at (716) 692-2121 ext. 308.