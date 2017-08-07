Two Buffalo men plead guilty in gunpoint robbery in Denny’s restroom

BUFFALO,. N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo men have pleaded guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint at the Denny’s Restaurant on Mani Street in Amherst in Oct. 2016.

Edward Burton, 26, and Deshawn Foots, 25, both of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree robbery in Erie County Court.

Burton and Foots held up the two victims at gunpoint inside the bathroom of the restaurant at 4445 Main St., stealing money and jewelry.

Amherst Police responded to the scene right away and quickly zeroed in on Burton and Foots. One officer observed Foots discard the pistol under a table inside of the restaurant and another recovered a matching bullet from Foots’ shoe. At the time of the arrest, both Burton and Foots were still wearing jewelry stolen from one of the victims.

Burton additionally pleaded guilty to second degree criminal possession of a weapon after being caught with a loaded weapon when he was out on bail from the robbery.

Burton faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 19. Foots faces up to 25 years when he is sentenced Sept. 21.

 

