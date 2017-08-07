World War II Boeing B-17 “Flying fortress” bomber flies into Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of only 12 World War II Boeing B-17 bombers will take to the skies in Buffalo this weekend.

The Liberty Foundation is taking the “flying fortress” to cities around the country to help keep the history of World War II alive.

The restored aircraft- known as the “Madras Maiden”- is also a living museum and will be grounded for tours at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport on Aug. 12 and 13.

Roy Phillips, a 93-year-old World War II veteran, said that he remembers seeing thousands of B-17s flying overhead during his tour in France.

“Don’t forget the guys who paid for this with their lives,” Phillips said.

You can also book a flight on the B-17. The experience takes about 45 minutes, with 30 minutes in flight total. B-17 flights are $450. Click here for more information.