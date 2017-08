ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have added a new wide receiver to their ranks.

Anquan Boldin will start his fifteenth season in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

Coming from the Detroit Lions, Boldin scored eight touchdowns and had 67 receptions last season.

Previously, Boldin also played for the Baltimore Ravens with current Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.