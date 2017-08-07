Wyoming County man facing more charges

By Published:

TOWN OF WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jared Price, 21, is facing felony charges now for allegedly damaging a Sheriff’s Deputy’s cruiser following a domestic incident on July 28, 2017.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff, Price intentionally damaged electrical wiring and bent the backseat of the cruiser gaining access to those wires which control the car’s airbags. The damage is estimated to be around $3000.

This new charge is the latest of many Price if facing. Aside from the domestic incident and related charges, the 21-year-old was arrested in early July after being stopped for driving a suspicious car without doors, a windshield, and an ax sticking out of the top of the car. It was determined the Town of Java man was under the influence of multiple drugs and he was taken into custody that day.

Price continues to be held in jail and is due back in court August 16th.

