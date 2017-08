CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle was found in a creek on George Urban Blvd. Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a two-car accident caused the SUV driver to lose control and land in the creek.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and taken to ECMC.

The other driver involved in the accident did not need hospital treatment.

Injuries suffered in the accident do not appear to be serious.

The SUV was later removed from the creek.