Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police have confirmed one man was killed in a hit-and-run crash as he was walking on Genesee Street by the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. In the westbound lanes of Genesee, near the intersection with the entrance to Starbucks.

Authorities closed the Westbound lanes of Genesee between Holtz Dr. and the end of Route 33, as they investigated. Access to the airport is limited to just one entrance — the one by Route 33.

By 8 a.m., the medical examiner’s office had removed the body from the scene, and many of the responding Cheektowaga police officers had gone. A handful of accident investigators remained in the area, while other officers went to nearby businesses to see if there was any security video showing what happened.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed, nor have they provided a description of the vehicle involved.