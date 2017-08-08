Body of child found in WV after mother crashes while driving to Buffalo

WEST VIRGINIA (WCMH/WVNS) – A minor crash in West Virginia led to the discovery of a child’s body Sunday morning.

The mother, Erica Newsome, wrecked the car near Route 250 in the Allegheny Mountain area around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to West Virginia State Police. Witnesses told troopers they saw the mother try to hide the 11-year-old child’s body over the hillside.

Troopers say it was only a minor accident.

After investigating, troopers contacted authorities in Jacksonville, Florida where Newsome is believed to be from. They say a crime scene was found in Newsome’s home in Florida.

Contributors say that Newsome was headed from Florida to Buffalo, where the child’s father lives.

“If it hadn’t been for an older couple from New York City who observed the child being removed from the vehicle, we probably would have just thought it was a minor motor vehicle accident with a driver and nobody else,” State Police Sgt. Fred Barlow told Metro News.

The child was identified as Newsome’s daughter. Her body is currently at the Medical Examiner’s office.

Newsome was charged with concealing a dead human being, according to CBS contributors in Jacksonville.