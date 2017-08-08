Buffalo Police ask for assistance to locate missing girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.
Samantha Scherer has been reported missing from the Bailey and Clinton area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 851-4415.
