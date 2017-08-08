Camp counselor arrested again, charged with sex crime

By Published:

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A camp counselor in Wyoming County has been charged with Sexual Misconduct.

Previously, New York State Police say Nicholas Maroney, 20, came back to YMCA Genesee/Camp Hough drunk and went to sleep in the wrong cabin.

Troopers say Maroney was seen leaving the occupied bunk bed of a 7-year-old girl in the morning.

After this, he was arrested and jailed in Wyoming County without bail.

The new Sexual Misconduct charge against Maroney stems from information Troopers say they learned while investigating.

They say he had sexual relations with a 16-year-old female camper.

Maroney was arraigned in Town of Perry Court.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s