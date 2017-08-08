Camp counselor arrested again, charged with sex crime

Related Coverage Camp worker arrested after entering the wrong cabin

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A camp counselor in Wyoming County has been charged with Sexual Misconduct.

Previously, New York State Police say Nicholas Maroney, 20, came back to YMCA Genesee/Camp Hough drunk and went to sleep in the wrong cabin.

Troopers say Maroney was seen leaving the occupied bunk bed of a 7-year-old girl in the morning.

After this, he was arrested and jailed in Wyoming County without bail.

The new Sexual Misconduct charge against Maroney stems from information Troopers say they learned while investigating.

They say he had sexual relations with a 16-year-old female camper.

Maroney was arraigned in Town of Perry Court.