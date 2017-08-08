No-cost or lower-cost Naloxone to be offered statewide starting Wednesday

NEW YORK (WIVB) – Beginning Wednesday, New York State will host the first program in the nation to offer no-cost or lower cost naloxone, which can reverse opioid overdoses, at pharmacies statewide.

People with health insurance coverage, including Medicaid and Medicare, will receive up to $40 in co-payment assistance for the life-saving drug.

Uninsured people and those without prescription coverage will still be able to receive naloxone for free through New York’s network of registered opioid overdose prevention programs.

“This is one more step toward a stronger, healthier New York for all,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Starting Aug. 9, New Yorkers will be ale to find co-payment information at pharmacy counters statewide and by visiting www.health.ny.gov/overdose.

The Naloxone Co-Payment Assistance Program is funded by New York State’s Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. To receive assistance when purchasing Naloxone, individuals should provide this information to the pharmacist.