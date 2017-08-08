Penn Dixie giving away eclipse glasses

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) – Want to watch the solar eclipse on Aug. 21?

You’ll need to do it safely, using special solar eclipse glasses.

Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Blasdell is giving away free pairs at the Visitors Center, located at 4050 North St from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Penn Dixie will also be hosting a special eclipse viewing Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to watch the solar eclipse through special telescopes. Hands-on science activities and fossil collection will also be available that day.

Admission is $4.

Why do you need special glasses to protect your eyes while watching the eclipse?

An expert, Dr. Andrew Cochrane of Atwal Eye Care, explains here.