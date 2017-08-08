Police warn businesses, Texas sports fundraiser a scam



CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police issued a warning Tuesday about a scam targeting businesses in the Town of Clarence. Investigators say Boost Sports, an Internet firm based in Texas, is posing as a fundraiser on behalf of sports teams in the Clarence Central School District.

Police suspect Boost Sports is actually a company that changed its name from “Touchdown Sports”, which had been the target of a number of law enforcement agencies.

The Better Business Bureau gave the company an “F” rating, and the Indiana Attorney General issued a consumer alert warning businesses about Touchdown Sports’ questionable fundraising practices.

State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan said Boost Sports is accused of contacting various Clarence businesses, in some cases by email, claiming to be promoting school sports, asking for money.

“They claim to be a representative of the Clarence High School cheerleading program. They take money from these businesses, and the return would be to get T-shirts and banners to the school.”

Clarence Central School District officials say they have no affiliation with Boost Sports, and contacted the State Police. So did the targeted local businesses, which O”Callaghan said prompted investigators to contact Boost Sports by phone.

“They hung up on us multiple times, and when we finally got somebody on the phone, they basically steered us toward their lawyer’s office who, in turn, never answered our phone calls–it was all voicemails only.”

O’Callaghan said the T-shirts and banners were supposed to be used for fundraisers, but from what they could tell, the only one that would make any money through that scheme was the Texas company that was asking for money.