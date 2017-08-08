Shots fired on Northland and Jefferson Ave. Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday near Jefferson Avenue and Northland Avenue in Buffalo.
No one was shot, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
There is a report that an unoccupied vehicle was struck.
