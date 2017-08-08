U.K. official launches plan to crack down on children’s screen time

ENGLAND (WIVB) — How much time are you letting your kids spend on their phone, or on social media?

One expert has launched a new campaign to crack down on children’s screen time.

She compares kids over-using social media to binge eating junk food.

The Children’s Commissioner in the United Kingdom believes parents need to intervene and stop this trend, but it’s Anne Longfield’s comparison to junk food that’s turning heads worldwide.

She believes kids’ excessive time spent on devices is a lot like eating candy all the time.

They may initially enjoy it, but in the end, even the kids realize it’s not healthy, and it will make them feel bad.

“None of us as parents would want our children to eat junk food all the time,” Longfield said. “For those same reasons we shouldn’t want our children to do the same with their online time. When phones, social media and games make us feel worried, it means we haven’t got the balance right.”

The Commissioner is pushing a five-part plan focused on things like being active, getting creative and giving to others.

Basically, finding positives and doing good online — more than simply playing on Snapchat or Facebook.

The latest study from the U.K. found younger kids spend eight hours per week online.

Teens between 12 and 15 years old spend more than 20 hours per week online.

