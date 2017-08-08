UP! Aerial Fitness taking workouts to new heights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It’s a lot of different movements that you don’t get out of a standard workout in a normal gym,” said Angela Pellett, UP! Aerial Fitness Instructor.

At UP! Aerial Fitness, you can literally take your workouts to new heights.

“You don’t really realize you’re working out until you’re done,” said Kimberly Eichorn, UP! Aerial Fitness Co-owner.

Inside the former school 56, you can break a sweat in the gym in an untraditional way.

“It was just a nice fit. It’s a great area in a really supportive community and we just really wanted to bring our love of aerial to this area,” said Eichorn.

UP! Aerial Fitness just held it’s grand opening in the repurposed school over the weekend, and workouts have already taken off.

“The silks take some arm strength to climb up into, you’re also getting the flexibility with your legs. It’s a lot of core strength just holding your body in different positions that you’re not typically used to doing,” said Pellett.

Flybarre trapeze and bungee dance suspends you in the air, and gives you a full body workout at the same time.

There’s also classes for kids, and no experience is required to give these workouts a shot.

“This is kind of a community. So we really love the circus atmosphere, the fun atmosphere. Usually people try bungee or they’re going to try silks or hammock and it’s a little awkward at first because no one knows what they’re doing so we just laugh and we have a good time,” said Eichorn.

The aerial fitness routines are open to anyone who’s willing to try.

For more information go to https://www.upaerialfitness.com/