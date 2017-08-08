Woman makes wool hats after daughter adopts sheep from SPCA

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of the SPCA Serving Erie County)

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Falls woman named Rebecca adopted three sheep from the SPCA Serving Erie County, and her mother has been making good use of their wool.

Rebecca’s mother, Bonnie, is a spinner and knitter. She used their shorn wool to make two hats for members of the SPCA’s educational farm staff.

In addition to those hats, Bonnie made a third one that the SPCA is selling in their Petique.

“Thanks, Bonnie, for giving Sheila and Patti a warm reason to look forward to winter!” the SPCA wrote.

(Photo courtesy of the SPCA Serving Erie County)

