BNMC hosts inaugural block party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first ever block party at Roswell Park Cancer Institute is underway. The event, hosted by those at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, is a way for the community members to meet those on the campus.

“We’re centrally located in a historic neighborhood and we wanted to highlight different agencies, the medical community, and the neighborhood — bringing it all together for a day of fun,” said Leah Halton-Pope, the BNMC Director of Government and Community Relations.

The medical campus is located in the Fruit Belt. Those working on campus are hopeful the neighbors will come to the block party. They’re expecting several hundred attendees to enjoy vendors, music, games, food and networking.

“We want everyone to feel like they’re a part of the neighborhood and community,” said Tess Morrissey, the UB director of Community Relations. “And [we them to] feel like they can come on campus and they’re a part of what’s happening at the medical campus.”

“We’re one big neighborhood,” said Halton-Pope. “We’re one family, one community and we should show our support for each other.”