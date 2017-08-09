Buffalo Bills fan and Hospice patient gets a visit from Bills alum Steve Tasker

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A dedicated Buffalo Bills fan currently a patient with Hospice Buffalo recently had a visit with Bills alum and CBS Sports broadcaster Steve Tasker.

Gary, 65, a retired electrician from West Seneca, has been a dedicated Bills fan since 1963. Football games are a family tradition for Gary and his family, and he gives season tickets to his sons and grandsons.

Gary, who has enjoyed the NFL draft since he was a kid, had talked about going to a Bills pre-season game this year. Unfortunately, his Hospice Care Team wasn’t sure if he’d make it due to his declining health. Gary’s wife passed away under Hospice’s care five years ago. He called Hospice Buffalo after his cancer didn’t show improvement from treatment.

Hospice Buffalo reached out to the Buffalo Bills’ community relations team to see if they could arrange a visit.

Tasker visited Gary during training camp and the two spent some quality time talking about the team’s golden years.

“Gary’s expression was priceless when Steve entered his home- they talked as if they had been football buddies their entire lives,” a press release from Hospice Buffalo stated. “Steve even shared his comical personal draft story, bringing a smile to Gary’s face!”

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s