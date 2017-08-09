Buffalo Bills fan and Hospice patient gets a visit from Bills alum Steve Tasker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A dedicated Buffalo Bills fan currently a patient with Hospice Buffalo recently had a visit with Bills alum and CBS Sports broadcaster Steve Tasker.

Gary, 65, a retired electrician from West Seneca, has been a dedicated Bills fan since 1963. Football games are a family tradition for Gary and his family, and he gives season tickets to his sons and grandsons.

Gary, who has enjoyed the NFL draft since he was a kid, had talked about going to a Bills pre-season game this year. Unfortunately, his Hospice Care Team wasn’t sure if he’d make it due to his declining health. Gary’s wife passed away under Hospice’s care five years ago. He called Hospice Buffalo after his cancer didn’t show improvement from treatment.

Hospice Buffalo reached out to the Buffalo Bills’ community relations team to see if they could arrange a visit.

Tasker visited Gary during training camp and the two spent some quality time talking about the team’s golden years.

“Gary’s expression was priceless when Steve entered his home- they talked as if they had been football buddies their entire lives,” a press release from Hospice Buffalo stated. “Steve even shared his comical personal draft story, bringing a smile to Gary’s face!”