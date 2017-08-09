Chautauqua County woman charged with stabbing another woman in back of neck

PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Brocton woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman in the back of the neck with a knife.

Stephanie Metzler, 23, of Brocton, was charged with second degree assault and third degree criminal mischief.

New York State Police responded to Westfield Hospital in Chautauqua County to interview the victim, who said that Metzler had approached her from behind and stabbed her. Metzler allegedly then took and smashed the victim’s cell phone and continued to assault her.

The victim’s injuries were consistent with her claims.

When Troopers located Metzler, the assault weapon was located in her possession.

Metzler was processed and arraigned in the Town of Portland Court and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail.