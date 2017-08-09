County Legislature to meet Thursday after Niagara River spill

In this July 29, 2017 photo provided by Rainbow Air INC., black-colored wastewater treatment discharge is released into water below Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The water near the base of the falls that border the U.S. and Canada turned an alarming shade of black before tourists' eyes following a foul-smelling discharge from a nearby wastewater treatment plant. The water board for the city says the discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins, that the discharge was within permitted limits and had dissipated.(Patrick J. Proctor/Rainbow Air INC. via AP)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lawmakers in Niagara County will meet this week to talk about last month’s spill in the Niagara River.

We’re told they could pursue criminal charges.

An overflow of sediment from a wastewater treatment plant turned part of the river black about a week and a half ago.

The Niagara Falls Water Board says it was worker error, a pump was allowed to run for too long.

The Mayor of Niagara Falls had little to say when asked about the spill.

“The one thing I think I can add at this point is the Environmental Protection Agency, the DEC and the Niagara Falls Police Department officers are all coordinating their efforts,” Mayor Paul Dyster said. “So, you’ve got three levels of government participating in that investigation, and at the end of it, they’re going to get to the bottom of what caused this event.”

The Niagara County Legislature will meet Thursday.

They could ask the New York Attorney General to investigate.

