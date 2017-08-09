County Legislature to meet Thursday after Niagara River spill

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lawmakers in Niagara County will meet this week to talk about last month’s spill in the Niagara River.

We’re told they could pursue criminal charges.

An overflow of sediment from a wastewater treatment plant turned part of the river black about a week and a half ago.

The Niagara Falls Water Board says it was worker error, a pump was allowed to run for too long.

The Mayor of Niagara Falls had little to say when asked about the spill.

“The one thing I think I can add at this point is the Environmental Protection Agency, the DEC and the Niagara Falls Police Department officers are all coordinating their efforts,” Mayor Paul Dyster said. “So, you’ve got three levels of government participating in that investigation, and at the end of it, they’re going to get to the bottom of what caused this event.”

The Niagara County Legislature will meet Thursday.

They could ask the New York Attorney General to investigate.