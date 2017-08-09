Data: Job growth in Buffalo isn’t much when compared to other areas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that job growth in the Buffalo metro area is not much when compared to other major markets.

The amount of jobs in Buffalo went from 475,000 in the middle of 2016 to 476,800 in the middle of this year, according to Buffalo Business First. That is a 0.4 percent increase.

The area that the data took into account included Erie and Niagara County.

Rochester tied with Buffalo in terms of the percentage of growth that happened.

53 major job markets were listed by Buffalo Business First. At the bottom was Virginia Beach-Norfolk, which has 0.1 percent less jobs than last year. Just ahead of them on the list were Buffalo and Rochester.

50 major markets showed better job growth, year-to-year, than Buffalo and Rochester.

To compare, Chicago tied with St. Louis, which ranked at number 45 and had 1.4 percent growth in jobs.

New York City came in at number 35 with 2 percent growth.

Detroit and Cleveland tied at number 32, showing 2.1 percent growth.

Orlando, Florida was at the top of the list, with 4.3 percent growth. In a four-way tie with Las Vegas and Atlanta, two other Florida markets, Jacksonville and Tampa-St. Petersburg, had 3.9 percent growth. They came in at number 2.

