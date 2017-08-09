Depew woman to appear on HGTV show, “Flea Market Flip”

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Western New York woman will soon be featured on a hit HGTV show.

Amanda Marzec will appear on “Flea Market Flip” which shows viewers how a little cash can go a long way with the right amount of creativity.

Always a fan of the show, Marzec tells us she tried out to be on flea market flip on a whim. But she has a passion for using her styling eye and a little elbow grease to turn trash into treasure.

She said, “I love going into flea markets and seeing old stuff. I just see what it has the potential to be.”

Everything old is new again at Marzec Hardware in Depew. “This is a, ‘mom and pop’ hardware shop that comes from my husbands family.”

Marzec fixes up old furniture here through her business, “Handi Mandi.”

She said, “I love doing it, I love working with my hands, I love creating stuff.”

She’s inspired by her grandfather, who built furniture for decades.

But she takes inspiration from the store too. It’s one of the last standing true hardware stores around.

Owners Kathleen and Dan say they keep their business afloat through loyal customers. Dan Marzec said, “The business was started by my parents in 194, that’s when the store was ope. We just like to serve the community here we have our regular customers, and word of mouth is passed on to friends and family, we manage to keep busy here.”

But Marzec uses items in the store for her business too. She said, “People will come in, and if they don’t see anything they’d like to purchase, I do custom orders for them.”

She’ll soon appear on “Flea Market Flip,” a show she knew she would be on from the first day she saw it. She said, “Competitors go out to a flea market, they have $500 dollars to spend, they flip three different items, then they take it to a flea market and they sell it. The team with the highest net profit wins $5 thousand dollars.”

You’ll have to wait and see how she does on the program, but win or lose, she says this is her refurbished passion. She said, “I just love it, I’ve never been happier than doing what I do.”

The episode should air by the end of September. You can learn more about the Marzec store and Handi Mandi by visiting her website here.