Pennsylvania homicide suspect may be headed to WNY

ERIE, Pa. (WIVB) — U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with killing someone in Erie, Pa., and he may be headed to western New York.

David Dalton, 29, who also goes by “Tone,” has family ties in Buffalo and Olean.

Authorities say Dalton committed a homicide on June 29.

Dalton is black, 6’4″ and 225 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say he has tattoos on his left and right forearms, as well as across his chest.

Due to an unknown foot injury, he may walk with a limp.

Anyone with information that could lead to his capture can give confidential tips by calling (716) 983-0874. A cash reward will be given for tips that lead to his arrest.

