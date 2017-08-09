BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dawn Samuelson and her family have spent years traveling from Bemus Point to Buffalo’s Women and Children’s Hospital.

“Ryan was about 6 months old when we started here.”

He was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease and fibrosis of the liver. The 15-year-old has had 4 organ transplants since then.

“It’s been a tough time, but we made it through.”

They made it through that and another blow. When Ryan was waiting for his last transplant, his mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The Samuelson’s once again leaned on their faith and family. “We have an amazing family. The kids are very strong,” Dawn said. “Their dad has always said never give up. It’s not an option to lose. We just keep moving.”

Ryan received his transplants in Pittsburgh and went through dialysis at Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

The staff there has become like family to them.

“They helped us with so many things. The moral support. The emotional support (…and) keeping my child alive.”

Now the family wants to show their appreciation for the hospital. People are donating money to put a painted handprint on a life-size, fiberglass horse. Once it’s done, the horse and proceeds will be given to the Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. It will likely be called, “Horse of hope.”

“It’s just a unique combination of our because of our love of horses and our love of the hospital.”

Due to limited space in the new hospital, the horse will be placed at Stage Coach West in Chautauqua County.

“What a wonderful way for folks in the Southern Tier to be part of the new hospital, “ Lisa LaTrovato, a senior development associate at the foundation said.

“I think it’s just a way that you can feel like you’re a part of the two places. you’ve spent years here, hours here, or whatever you’ve spent. It touches you in some way,” Samuelson said.