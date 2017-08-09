House in danger of collapsing after morning fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators want to know what led to Wednesday morning’s house fire on Allegany St.

It started around 3:30 a.m.

In the video above, you can see the flames gutted the home, leaving a big hole in the side of it.

It was not immediately clear whether or not people were inside the house. Neighbors say it had been vacant for more than a year.

Overall, the fire caused around $140,000 in damage.

Firefighters tell us the home will likely be torn down because the second floor is in danger of collapsing.