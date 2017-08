AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Joe’s Crab Shack, a popular chain restaurant, is closing its doors at its Amherst location, its only Buffalo-Niagara region location.

News 4 stopped by the restaurant today and found a sign stating that the location is permanently closed.

The chain’s parent company filed for bankruptcy in June.

Their closest remaining location is in Henrietta, near Rochester.