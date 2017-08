BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The building formerly known as One Seneca Tower will go by a different, but similar name — Seneca One Tower.

Douglas Development Corporation has been redeveloping the building since they bought it last year.

On Wednesday, new renderings were released, giving an idea of what is in store for the building.

A vice president with Douglas says a grocery store and micro breweries are planned for the tower.

