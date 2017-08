BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A United Airlines regional jet has landed safely at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport after reports of smoke in the cockpit.

AARF and Aviation Division Units are investigating the scene.

United Airlines regional jet has landed safely, AARF Units are investigating reports of smoke in the cockpit, situation is under control. — NFTA Transit Police (@tapd1404) August 9, 2017

The aircraft has taxied to the gate under its own power, NFTA Transit Police have reported.

Aircraft has taxied to the gate under it's own power, AARF & Aviation Division Units are still on site investigating. — NFTA Transit Police (@tapd1404) August 9, 2017

The situation under control.