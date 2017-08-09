Niagara Falls looking for fresh food options in city’s north end

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling the north end of the city a “food desert,” Niagara Falls’ Director of Community Development wants to see more access to fresh food.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says a “food desert” is an area without easy access to fresh vegetables, fruit and other whole foods.

In other words, people in rural areas who do not live within 10 miles of a grocery store, supercenter or supermarket, and people in urban areas that don’t have one within half a mile of home, are in food deserts.

Food deserts are typically in “impoverished areas,” according to the Niagara Falls Community Development Department.

The city’s Community Development Department says people living in the north end “are anywhere up to two or more miles away from access to a grocery store or other produce and food product provider. ”

The department is looking for proposals for a fresh food store. They want one that will be accessible for people in Federal Census Tracts 204 and 202.

The department’s request for proposal (RFP) is funded with $147,900 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds are dedicated to the Highland Ave. community.

“The RFP is seeking a plan for a permanent store, that gives residents a daily opportunity to shop for and purchase fresh produce and food products at competitive price; and/or a mobile food service model, that gives residents a daily opportunity to shop for and purchase fresh produce and food products at competitive price,” the department said.

They say they will favor proposals for a permanent store that includes a local hiring component.

