Niagara Falls looking for fresh food options in city’s north end

By Published:
In this photo taken Oct. 5, 2014, apples are displayed at a farmers market in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling the north end of the city a “food desert,” Niagara Falls’ Director of Community Development wants to see more access to fresh food.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says a “food desert” is an area without easy access to fresh vegetables, fruit and other whole foods.

In other words, people in rural areas who do not live within 10 miles of a grocery store, supercenter or supermarket, and people in urban areas that don’t have one within half a mile of home, are in food deserts.

Food deserts are typically in “impoverished areas,” according to the Niagara Falls Community Development Department.

The city’s Community Development Department says people living in the north end “are anywhere up to two or more miles away from access to a grocery store or other produce and food product provider. ”

The department is looking for proposals for a fresh food store. They want one that will be accessible for people in Federal Census Tracts 204 and 202.

The department’s request for proposal (RFP) is funded with $147,900 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds are dedicated to the Highland Ave. community.

“The RFP is seeking a plan for a permanent store, that gives residents a daily opportunity to shop for and purchase fresh produce and food products at competitive price; and/or a mobile food service model, that gives residents a daily opportunity to shop for and purchase fresh produce and food products at competitive price,” the department said.

They say they will favor proposals for a permanent store that includes a local hiring component.

MORE | Find details on the RFP here.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s