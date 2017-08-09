Niagara Falls mayor comments on report that downgrades city’s credit outlook

Related Coverage Looming casino revenue loss could hit Niagara Falls hard

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster says the city’s bond rating remained neutral in a new S&P report, but their outlook has been downgraded.

Dyster says it went “basically from a neutral outlook to a negative outlook.”

“They said that a resolution from the casino dispute could help that going forward,” Dyster commented.

Earlier this year, the Seneca Nation made their last payment for casino operations to the state.

Dyster said he is looking forward to another report from Fitch Ratings.