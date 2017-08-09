No criminal charges for driver in fatal pedestrian crash at Tops in East Aurora

Related Coverage Woman fatally struck in East Aurora parking lot identified

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — No criminal charges will be filed against the 18-year-old driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash in East Aurora June 25.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Tops on Grey Street in East Aurora.

Police say 48-year-old Wendy Bus was struck by an SUV while she left the store with her son, who was an employee there at the time.

Bus suffered a head injury and was taken to ECMC where she later died.

While no criminal charges with be filed against the driver, East Aurora Police will file traffic violations against him for unsafe backing, failure to exercise due care, and unsafe start.

It’s unclear how fast the SUV was moving when it struck Bus, but police say the vehicle was not in a parking spot.

Bus, who owned her own design firm in Colden, is survived by two teenage children and her husband.

A Go Fund Me page for the family has exceeded it’s $10,000 fundraising goal.