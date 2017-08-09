Officer makes it personal mission to find boots for homeless man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Facebook post going viral right now, garnering more than 130,000 shares, is getting one NFTA Police Officer a lot of attention. Officer Nick Cacciatore was patrolling when he noticed a homeless man’s boots barely had any soles.

“We see him all the time, walking up and down Main Street,” said Officer Cacciatore. “We noticed that the heels of his boots were completely worn off and you could see the bottom of his feet.”

Cacciatore made it his personal mission then to find the man new boots.

“Nobody should be walking around with the heels of their boots completely worn out like that.”

He went back to the station, located a pair and set out, trying to find the man again. He spent the rest of his shift searching the city streets but coming up empty, calling it a night and going home to his wife and new baby. He had dinner plans that night in the city and on his way into town, driving down Main Street, he spotted the man with worn out shoes again. He told his wife what he had been spending all day doing — trying to find the man — and he made a quick stop at the station, picking up the shoes.

When he handed them to the homeless man, they didn’t fit; they were too small. Officer Cacciatore vowed to find a pair that fits.

“I had made it know to my shift what we were trying to do so we we came up with a larger size.”

And over the next few days, the entire NFTA force, the chief included, were clued in on the task. Together, they found a pair and then found the man.

Cacciatore standing with him as the homeless man changed out of his boots with worn out soles and walked away with new ones on.

“Anyway we can touch somebody and make a difference in their lives is a good day,” said the officer. “I hope he can walk a little easier right now.”