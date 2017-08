ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A culvert replacement project starts next week on NY Route 240, resulting in part of Route 240 being closed.

The closure will begin Aug. 16 at about 7 a.m. on NY Route 240 (Ellicott Road between Cole Road and Benning Road). The road will be closed to through traffic in both directions.

A posted detour will direct traffic to use alternate routes.

The closure is expected to last for eight weeks.