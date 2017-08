BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

Joseph Lopez, 19, faces a charge of First-Degree Sexual Conduct Against a Child.

He is described as 5’5″ and 200 lbs.

Lopez’s last known address was 24 Sumner St.

Up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture. Anyone with tips can call (716) 867-6161.