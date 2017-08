Related Coverage Dunkirk police officer dies following illness

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Central Avenue will be closed from Green Street to Waldorff Avenue from the hours of 9 a.m.m to 11:30 a.m. Thursday for the funeral services of a Dunkirk police officer.

Funeral services for Dunkirk police officer Matthew Hazelton will take place during these hours.

Alternative routes are Brigham Road and Main Street.

Drivers are asked to be respectful of all traffic control devices and workers.

