Tractor trailer tire explodes in Holland, damaging nearby building

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A tractor trailer tire exploded in Holland early Tuesday morning, causing a loud explosion.

When Erie County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they observed that a tire from the trailer had caused damage to a structure at 23 North Main Street.

The Sheriff’s commercial truck inspection unit was called to continue the investigation and issued Henry Watson of Ontario, Canada, a ticket for operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

The operator’s license has been suspended since 1990 for failing to answer a summons in the Town of Pamelia in Jefferson County, NY.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s