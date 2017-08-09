Tractor trailer tire explodes in Holland, damaging nearby building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A tractor trailer tire exploded in Holland early Tuesday morning, causing a loud explosion.

When Erie County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they observed that a tire from the trailer had caused damage to a structure at 23 North Main Street.

The Sheriff’s commercial truck inspection unit was called to continue the investigation and issued Henry Watson of Ontario, Canada, a ticket for operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

The operator’s license has been suspended since 1990 for failing to answer a summons in the Town of Pamelia in Jefferson County, NY.